Here's a timeless "Special Display" arranged by Olson's Garden Shoppe for the 2012 Golden Onion Days Flower Show. The varieties and colors speak of crisp fall harvests, an aesthetic we are looking forward to after a hot summer in south Utah County this year. The annual flower show is a highlight for participants as well as viewers. Prizes are awarded to many who enter. For those there simply to view, the reward arrives in the scenery.
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Timeless Onion Days Arrangements
