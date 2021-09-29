Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Richard Ellsworth
Richard Ellsworth stepped into eternity on Tues, Sept 28, 2021 to the loving arms of his family. In his last days, the words he kept saying…Thank You, I Love You, and I’m OK were the perfect description of his life.
He was born on May 15, 1930 to Dr Jesse and Verna Ellsworth. He graduated from Payson High School and had a group of High School friends that he stayed close to throughout his life. He had the good fortune of marrying JoAnn Hales Ellsworth on November 8, 1951. They exemplified what a good marriage looks like for 65 years when JoAnn passed away on January 8, 2016. They were the proud parents of 7 children. Pam (Mark) Wilson, Christine (Alan) Riley, Dan (Becky) Ellsworth, Peggy Sue Case, David (Barb) Ellsworth, Craig (Andrea) Ellsworth, Sam (Shannon) Ellsworth, and 28 grandchildren and 65 Great Grandchildren. His daughter, Peggy Sue and grandchildren Rusty, Stephanie, Rhett and Zoe preceded him in death.
Richard graduated from BYU with an undergrad degree in Botany, and a masters degree in Psychology. Anyone who knew him benefitted from his beautiful gardens. He loved gardening, fishing and hunting with those he loved, and woodwork, but most of all his family and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He served 2 missions with JoAnn to Edmonton, Alberta Canada and Deseret Land and Livestock Ranch facilitating handcart excursions for young people.
After Mom’s passing, he married the lovely Irene Collett in May of 2016 and they have enjoyed 5 years of adventure together. Our family has been grateful for her loving companionship.
Dad had friends that ranged from 3 to 103. If you didn’t know Richard, you were just a friend he hadn’t met yet.
Services will be held Monday, October 4th with a visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 and the funeral at 11:00 at the Brookside LDS Chapel located at 952 West 1580 South, Payson, Utah. In lieu of flowers, Dad would have loved a donation to the Humanitarian efforts of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com
