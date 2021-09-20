Historic Organ And Library Come To Life With Song

Lynda Broadbent could be heard playing the historic Santaquin Library building’s original organ last week. Library staff captured this photograph depicting the magnificent local musician, teacher, and resident as she performed for patrons and librarians alike on the hundred-year-old instrument, September 17. The organ was donated to the library by Santaquin native Ted McKay. The library building is located at 20 West 100 South, #Santaquin.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.