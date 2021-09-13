The Shifting Landscape is the space where the past and present border the new. It is an ongoing look at the altering condition of land. The intent of this project is to document the transitions occurring in south Utah County from 2021 on as the region continues to experience rapid growth and changes to the landscape. For more images, follow @paysonchronicle on Instagram.
PHOTO: Looking east standing just south of SR-198 on Professional Way, Payson, in early September, 2021.
