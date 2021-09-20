The Shifting Landscape is the space where past and present border the new. Join us as we document the altering landscape in south Utah County as the area transitions in a period of rapid development and growth.
PHOTO: Orchard Hills (AKA Hillman Field) ball park in southwest Payson, on the corner of 8th West and 8th South. West Mountain can be seen off in the distance.
