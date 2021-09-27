THE SHIFTING LANDSCAPE

These photos depict the demolition stages from September 23-26, 2021, near the new Santaquin city hall construction site.
The brick barrier wall and fire escape located on the east side of the historic Santaquin School and former city hall were brought down in the days leading through the weekend. Their remains were removed from the site on Sunday.
Not pictured: On Monday morning, September 27, a work crew installed a chain link fence around the outer perimeter of the site upon which the new city hall building is set to be built. This building will be located on the outer corner of Center and First South streets.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.