Payson High Yearbooks Dating Back To 1938 Now Available Online

Former Payson High School building circa 1950. 
The building was located on the east side Main Street between 600 and 700 South.


Paysonian yearbooks lost to the ages are now retrievable for reminiscing. Digitally.


Payson High School faculty reported last week that, starting with the Class of 1938 edition, most PHSl yearbooks have been digitized through 2021.  A few years are missing, school officials said.


To access the yearbooks, log onto https://phs.nebo.edu/content/past-yearbooks-available-online.  


“You can open or download a yearbook in PDF form,” school officials explained. “They are even searchable, so you can key ‘Ctrl + F’ and search for specific names or phrases. Enjoy exploring!”


#paysonhighschool #phs #paysonlions


PICTURED above: Payson High School Photography Class, featured in the 1956 yearbook. 




