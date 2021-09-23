THE SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: Brick barrier wall removal, September 23, along the east side fire escape at the historic Santaquin School and former city hall. This is located directly west of the new Santaquin City Hall site, which is on the southwest corner of 1st South and Center. Ground was broken ceremoniously for the new city hall on September 11, 2021.
