Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

JENNIE UNDERWOOD
“Death is not the end. It’s putting out the candle because morning has come.”
On September 15, 2021 morning came for Jennie Lorraine Gale Underwood when she rejoined her Eternal Sweetheart. She left behind two daughters and four sons. Judy (Richard) Brunson and Scott Underwood of Salem, Dee Ann (Bruce) Johnson and Terry Underwood of Spanish Fork, Andrew (Cristal) Underwood of Girard Pennsylvania, and Jason (Stacy) Underwood of Payson. 23 Grandchildren and 38 Great grandchildren. Sisters Nicki Gale, Brother in Law (Darrel) McPherson of Las Vegas Nevada, and Deanna (Jim) Wilson of Eagle Mt. Utah, and many nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was born March 30, 1935 to Byron E. and Edna Hill Gale in Payson, Utah.
She married Don T. Underwood in Payson Utah July 18, 1952. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple September 21, 1956. Mom loved being a homemaker, wife and mother. Mom and Dad built a loving home for their family. She was happiest at family gatherings, birthday and holiday parties. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her dearest treasures.
Lorraine loved to sing. She was part of the Singing Mothers, ward choirs and the Spanish Fork Senior Center Choir. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and Salem Camp. Some of her interests were: Wood Burning landscapes, keeping Journals, and creating photo journals for her children. She was also well known for her sweet creations for family and friends. Her Banana Cream pies were the best.
Lorraine organized the “Family of the year” for Salem City in 1983. She was the chairperson over that event for 10 years. As a couple they were responsible for the Salem Days Family Fireside, while he (Don) served two terms on the City Council.
Lorraine and Don served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. They served a two year Stake Mission, 5 years in the Provo Temple Baptistry together and were called to a two year Service Mission in the Employment/Resource Center. After Don’s passing in 2004 one of her greatest joys was continuing to serve in the Provo and Payson Temples.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Edna H. Gale, her husband Don Underwood, brothers Merrill Byron Gale, and Don Leroy Gale, sister Ruth McPherson, and grandsons, Terry Don Underwood Jr. and Benjamin Lyn Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Monday September 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Salem 9th Ward Chapel, 60 South Main Salem Utah.
There will be a viewing on Sunday September 19th from 6-8pm at the ward chapel, and again on Monday prior to the services from 11:00-12:30.
For those who are not able to attend we will be broadcasting the Funeral Service through Zoom. Please see the link below.
https://zoom.us/j/95546575258?pwd=NnFvWTRNZ3NXaWlhdjFMOFNOdVZBZz09
