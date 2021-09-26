Sunday, September 26, 2021

Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

 

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. 
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”

~ Helen Keller 


Keith Andrus Hill


Keith Andrus Hill, aged 88 died at the Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital on September 21st, 2021. He was born on March 15th, 1933, in Payson, Utah, to Wilmer and Edna Hill.

He attended Snow College, then graduated from BYU with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He then worked as an aerospace engineer for Bendix Field Engineering managing the NASA Bermuda tracking station during the Apollo Space Program. He moved the family to Maryland in 1974 to continue supporting NASA missions at Goddard Space Flight Center and retired in 1995. He enjoyed a long and vigorous retirement, spending his time doing Volksmarches, traveling internationally, writing and pursuing his passion, competitive ballroom dancing.


He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy (Allred), his second wife, Joyce (Bargh), his son Sam, and brothers Max & Carl. He is survived by his companion and best friend Colonel Nancy Fiederer, his children Richard, Suzanne, Jeffrey, Keith Jr. and Karl, sisters RaeAnn Page and Myrna Jeffers, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.





at

