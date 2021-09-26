Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Keith Andrus Hill
He attended Snow College, then graduated from BYU with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He then worked as an aerospace engineer for Bendix Field Engineering managing the NASA Bermuda tracking station during the Apollo Space Program. He moved the family to Maryland in 1974 to continue supporting NASA missions at Goddard Space Flight Center and retired in 1995. He enjoyed a long and vigorous retirement, spending his time doing Volksmarches, traveling internationally, writing and pursuing his passion, competitive ballroom dancing.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy (Allred), his second wife, Joyce (Bargh), his son Sam, and brothers Max & Carl. He is survived by his companion and best friend Colonel Nancy Fiederer, his children Richard, Suzanne, Jeffrey, Keith Jr. and Karl, sisters RaeAnn Page and Myrna Jeffers, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
