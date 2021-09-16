Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Ella Crane Porter
1923 - 2021
Our sweet and faithful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother went to her Heavenly home on Saturday September 11, 2021. She died in her home with many loved ones around her and others waiting on the other side to welcome her.
Ella was born May 22, 1923 in Levan, Utah to Harry Abner Crane and Maggie Amelia Mortensen Rasmussen Crane. She was blessed with an older sister, Leah Alice and a brother Frank Wesley. Her younger brothers Claude Morten and Grant Allen soon followed. Her family moved to a farm in Delta on her 5th birthday.
Ella graduated from Delta High School in 1941 with a $50 scholarship to the Branch Agricultural College in Cedar City. After her freshman year, she returned home to work at Moody Brothers Feed and Seed plant as a secretary and bookkeeper. While her husband Clair was in veterinary school at Colorado State, she worked as a bookkeeper and substitute teacher. Her bookkeeping skills served her well when assisting Clair in his veterinary practice.
After the war, Ella continued her education and graduated from Utah State University in 1948 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She married Clair Hayden Porter in the Manti Temple on July 21, 1948. After Clair’s graduation from veterinary school, they lived in Cedar City for a year while he practiced there. Then the family moved to Payson when Clair began his solo practice and where they raised their six children in a loving home.
She had many opportunities to serve in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, especially in the Relief Society. Two of her favorite callings were teaching the Blazer A boys in Primary and serving as the Payson Stake Relief Society President when the Jubilee Box was opened in 1981. She and her dear friend Ila taught a Primary class when they were in their 80’s. She was blessed to be in the cast of the Hill Cumorah Pageant with another special friend, Claudine. A highlight of her life after Clair’s death was serving a temple mission to Washington D.C. Ella loved serving in the Provo Temple for many years.
Ella opened her arms to everyone she met. She loved helping and serving others. Ella only spoke of others in a positive, loving way. She wanted to make sure everyone had something to eat and a little ice cream. Ella was kind, cheerful, and grateful until the very end. A game of checkers brought out a competitive streak in her and she was always determined to WIN!
Ella loved to read and was enjoying several books until the day before her death. Her dad and brothers were involved in training, jockeying, and racing thoroughbred horses. She enjoyed watching the Triple Crown races, especially the Kentucky Derby. She loved to listen and watch the Tabernacle Choir each Sunday.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clair, her sister Leah Ayres, her brothers, Frank, Claude, and Grant, and a son-in-law, Jerry Barker.
Survivors include her children: Pauline Mejias, Robert (Kathy), Bonnie Barker, Annette Bott (Shayne), Gayle (Charles Ennis) and Gordon (Tammy). Ella was blessed with 23 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sister-in-laws; Ramona Crane, Dawn Porter, and Virginia Lea Porter and a brother-in-law, Kenneth and his wife JuVene Porter. Her many nieces and nephews loved their Aunt Ella.
Ella’s family wish to thank her “ray of sunshine”, her nurse Paige who lovingly cared for Ella, her “Sweet Pea”.
A viewing will be held at Walker Mortuary 587 S. 100 W. in Payson, Utah on Friday, September 17th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and a viewing at the Payson West Stake Center 780 W. 500 S. on Saturday, September 18th from 12:30-1:30 before the 2:00 funeral service in the Payson West Stake Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Missionary or Humanitarian Funds or a charity of your choice.
