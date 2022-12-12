Monday, December 12, 2022

Coming up THIS WEEK in The Payson Chronicle: Lucky Pickering: A Man Before His Time



PART TWO  

“Art and Vision: Projects for Admiration and Utility”


PICTURED: Walnut Wood Carving: Lucky’s first sculpture from a walnut log. The wood carving was accidentally destroyed after the artist’s bronze furnace ignited a fire, causing his cabinet shop to burn down while he was at home having lunch.

Photo courtesy of Nick Pickering.


#paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #lucky #artandvision #paysonutah #walnutwood #woodcarving #artistsofutah #utahart
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Coming up THIS WEEK in The Payson Chronicle: Lucky Pickering: A Man Before His Time

PART TWO   “Art and Vision: Projects for Admiration and Utility” PICTURED: Walnut Wood Carving: Lucky’s first sculpture from a walnut log. T...