Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
David Cole
David Edward Cole, 73, of Payson, Utah, passed away at home with his family near, on the evening of December 25, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. He was born May 8, 1949, in Los Angeles, California to Joseph David Cole and America Jo Harper, the second of their four children.
He grew up in California, graduating from Boron High School, Class of 1967. He married Katherine in Carson City, Nevada, on May 9, 1980. Together they have two sons and two daughters.
Although David didn’t get through college, he learned on the job and through the school of hard knocks, using his natural persistence and intelligence to master whatever he put his mind to. He was a millwright and a steel worker, spending his career at US Borax for 15 years. He also worked for US Steel Geneva Works; and from 1988 to 2001 at Pacific States Cast Iron and Pipe.
David liked playing guitar and writing music, being skilled at acting and most of all expression of music. He enjoyed going to plays and concerts, road trips, and also fishing, camping, hiking, and hunting.
David is survived by his wife, Katherine; his children: Joe Cole of Payson, Utah; Devi Cole of Vernal, Utah; and Katelyn Cole of Payson, Utah; as well as one grandson, Devin Janssen. Additionally survived by his brother, Don Cole; and his sisters: Debbie Farnsworth and Carol Sue Jelitzh; and extended family: Summer, Xavier, Leighlend, Kyra, and Tori Strudevant; plus, numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, J D Cole; and his mother, Jo Cole; and by his son, Justin Cole.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday afternoon, January 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah 84651. Prior to the funeral, family and friends may gather for a visitation at the funeral home from 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Interment will be Santaquin City Cemetery, Santaquin, Utah 84655.
Arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com
