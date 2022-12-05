The tracks were laid for this season’s Peteetneet Train Show on the eve of last week’s Christmas Boutique. For the past thirty years, the work behind setting up the motorized rail-scape and running it during the holiday was undertaken by Doug Lamb, his wife Irene and family. This year, the engineer’s cap was passed on to Gordon Reynolds and his wife Frankie.
#paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #utahcounty #readthepaysonchronicle #peteetneetmuseum #trainshows #christmas2022 #trains #brachscandy #engineercap #paysonutah
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.