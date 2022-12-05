Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Russell Clarence Jones
June 20, 1954 ~ December 2, 2022
Russell Clarence Jones, age 68, passed away in LDS Hospital, Salt Lake City, on December 2nd, 2022 from an aggressive form of Mantle Cell Lymphoma. He was surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren and returned to his Heavenly Father peacefully and without pain.
Russ was born June 20, 1954 in Delta, Utah to Sherman Lovell and Merle Henderson Jones. He was raised in Santaquin and graduated from Payson High School in 1972. Russ married Deborah Kay Johnson in 1973 and the marriage was solemnized in the Provo Temple in 1974. Together they raised five children: Candace, Rusty, Marshall, Nicole, and Eric.
From an early age, Russ learned the value of hard work and labored with his father in the family ditch-lining business. He initially worked as a cement mason, welder, and built smokestacks for power plants in Utah and Wyoming. He joined the family business in 1977. He worked hard his whole life benefiting his many customers and the communities that he worked in.
Russ was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including bishoprics, young men’s, nursery, and library. Additionally, he served in the Scouting program and led the local chapter of the Order of the Arrow. Through his many years of faithful service, he touched the lives of numerous people.
Russ loved the outdoors and taught his children to have a great appreciation of nature. His favorite hobbies were hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting, which he enjoyed doing with his children, 23 grandchildren, and many honorary grandchildren. Everything he worked towards was for his family, and especially for his 23 beloved grandchildren: Joe, Dan, Liz, Megan, Katie, Peter, Mason, Myles, Max, McKay, William, Josh, McKenna, Andrew, Miriam, Jon, Aaron, Rachel, Abby, Benjamin, Melody, Annelise, and Ada.
Russ is survived by his wife: Deborah; his children: Candace Strong, Rusty (Kim) Jones, Marshall (Melissa) Jones, Eric (Lyndsie) Jones, and Nicole Sanford. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents: Sherman and Merle; and his brother: Kevin.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 10, at 11 AM, at the 3rd Ward LDS Chapel, 197 South 300 West in Delta, Utah. Viewings will be held on Friday evening, 6-8 PM, at the Nickle Mortuary; and Saturday, 9:30-10:40 AM, prior to the service. Those unable to attend are invited to view the recorded video of the Service. The link will be posted with his obituary at www.nicklemortuary.com by Saturday afternoon. Burial will be in the Delta City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donating to the American Cancer Society.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.