Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Alvin Schramm
Alvin Schramm, beloved husband of Betty Jean (Tanner) Schramm, died peacefully on Friday, December 2, at the age of 84.
“Pops,” as he became known to his family, was born to the late Reed Anthon and Erma (Garner) Schramm, in Payson, Utah on Sept. 14, 1938, where he met and grew up with the love of his life, Betty Jean Tanner, whom he eventually married in 1958.
Alvin served in the Army Reserve Corps for 8 years, and worked as an engineer for Boeing early on in his marriage. He eventually moved on to other pursuits, including buying farmland and immigrating to Southern Alberta, Canada, where he and Betty lived for more than 50 years. Regardless of his occupation, he always considered himself a farmer and custodian of the land. In this he was greatly assisted by his innate sense of independence, resourcefulness, and not a little stubbornness. He loved to work the land, especially with his boys.
Famous for his humorous one-liners, Alvin often had a mischievous twinkle in his eye. He was accomplished at woodworking and could fix just about anything. Once he felt his knees could no longer handle the horseback riding that he loved, he moved on to building wagons, buggies, and carts, so that he could continue working with his horses, riding behind them in his own custom-built buggy rather than in the saddle.
Service was a way of life for Alvin. He not only served his friends and neighbors, but also in various positions as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including in the bishopric, on the high council, as a financial and ward clerk, and as a missionary on a service mission with Betty Jean. He used his talents to bless others right up to the very end by making wooden children’s toys to donate to local charities.
When asked what he wanted his obituary to say about him, he responded simply, “Something true.” And this is true: Alvin was a funny, good, and kind man, and he is dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family. He will be remembered as fun-loving and hardworking, a loving husband and father, and a loyal friend.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Reed Anthon and Erma, a brother, Dowel Reed, and 2 sisters, Lorraine and Nyda. He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Jean; 2 sisters, Lillie and Verna; 4 daughters, Susan, Cynthia, Angela, and Sonja; 5 sons, Steven, Doug, Reed, Blake, and Bryan; 43 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah, on Saturday, December 17th at 11:00 a.m., where the family will also receive friends from 9:30am to 10:30 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
