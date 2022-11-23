Wednesday, November 23, 2022

A hint of what’s in store next week in TALES FROM THE FORT


On Bread and Firsts



Johnnycake
3 cups cornmeal
1 cup flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons molasses
3 cups buttermilk
2 well-beaten eggs
Sift together dry ingredients. Slowly stir in molasses and buttermilk and mix well. Add beaten eggs and beat hard for two minutes. Pour into shallow, well-greased pans and bake at 400° for 30 minutes. A favorite dish of the Prophet Joseph Smith.

Pictured: Farmers take to the plough in the fields beneath Mount Loafer in March-April, some fifty years after the area’s settlers arrived. Photo from The Payson Chronicle’s private collection.

#talesfromthefort #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #peteetneetcreek #josephsmith #johnnycakes #pioneerrecipes #searle #finlayson #hancock #mountloafer #loafercanyon #mtloafer #utahcounty
