TALES FROM THE FORT

“Lofty Ideals”
As little girls in the Victorian Era, sisters Susanna and Florence Nebeker wanted to reflect the day's rigidly ostentatious attire. The early Payson settlers wished for a hoop skirt to wear, a fad of which their father Henry Nebeker did not approve. His daughters remained committed to the wider fashion ideal.
PICTURE: Metal hoop skirt rendering for an 1865 US patent. Source: Wikipedia Commons
