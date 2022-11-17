Thursday, November 17, 2022

 Coming up next week in TALES FROM THE FORT:

“Lofty Ideals”


As little girls in the Victorian Era, sisters Susanna and Florence Nebeker wanted to reflect the day's rigidly ostentatious attire. The early Payson settlers wished for a hoop skirt to wear, a fad of which their father Henry Nebeker did not approve. His daughters remained committed to the wider fashion ideal.


PICTURE: Metal hoop skirt rendering for an 1865 US patent. Source: Wikipedia Commons 


