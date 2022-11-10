Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Jerlie Nola Heaps Kay
Heaven gained a very special angel on November 4, 2022. Jerlie Nola Heaps Kay was the second child born to Errington and Nola Adair Heaps on November 20, 1933, in Escalante, Utah. Jerlie was raised in Escalante until she was 11 years old, then the family moved to Payson, Utah.
She learned early to work hard on their farm. Jerlie was taught the value of hard work and demonstrated her determination and work ethic throughout her lifetime. Mom married Maynard Kay on December 30, 1950, in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple on June 4, 1964.
They made their first home in Tintic Junction, Utah. They moved to Payson, Utah in 1963 where she lived most of her life. Always a hard worker, Jerlie held many different jobs, but her favorite was the 25 years she spent at ZCMI’s in Orem, Utah.
Jerlie was blessed with many friends and family. Jerlie and Maynard had a son, Kevin and were able to adopt another son Karl many years later. She had three special nephews in her life that lived with her for a time when her brother’s wife passed away. Later in life, she always called Beth Piazzi her adopted daughter.
Jerlie was a true example of unconditional love. She was a selfless person always doing for others. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she served in many positions in the ward and stake. Her favorite calling was with the Young Women; she so loved girls camp and outings. She also enjoyed serving at the Provo Temple. In her community, Jerlie treasured the years she spent at Barnett School as a grandma to all the young students she was blessed to help.
Jerlie was a fantastic cook. She cooked for Payson Hospital and Mountain View Hospital and was also the chef at Dalton’s restaurant for many years.
Jerlie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Arnell Heaps, one grandson, and one great granddaughter. She is survived by sons Kevin (Sabrina) Kay of Santaquin and Karl Kay of Salt Lake City, 8 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
Special thanks to a wonderful daughter Sabrina who showed so much love and compassion as Mom lived in our home. Thanks to all the nurses, aids, and staff at Parkway Health and Enhabit Hospice who so diligently cared for her until her passing.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 280 South Main Street, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
