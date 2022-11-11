Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
JOSEPH ALLEN SUMMERHAYS
Joseph Allen Summerhays, 30, passed away November 7, 2022. He was born January 27, 1992, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Joe grew up in Salt Lake City until he was 10 years old and then moved to Payson, Utah with his family where he spent the rest of his life.
Joe attended and graduated from Payson High School. After high school, Joe attended one year of school at Southern Utah University then completed his education at Utah Valley University (UVU). Joe graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biology. He spent weeks in Costa Rica with one of his classes enjoying and studying the jungle and ocean life. During college, he worked at the bookstore at UVU and worked at Camp Williams participating in a study of noxious weeds. He also participated in a grant studying the flight path of raptors. He most recently worked at Nelson Labs in Salt Lake City as a Department Scientist. His daughter called her dad a “mad scientist”.
On a beautiful afternoon, September 23, 2015, he married Kaitlyn Thomas in the meadow below Mount Timpanogos. They are parents of two daughters, Marley and Lennon who Joe adored.
Joe loved life and having fun. He loved adventures in nature especially in the mountains, hiking, camping, and spending time with his little family. Time at the family cabin in Provo Canyon was always cherished. His friends were very important to him, but his young family took priority. He loved talking science for hours to anyone who would listen.
He is survived by his wife, Kaitlyn and two daughters, Marley and Lennon; his parents, Michael and Janice; four brothers, Michael (Dena), Eric (Torie), David (Angela), and Aaron Summerhays; two sisters, Candice (Michael) Sunday and Bethany (Darrell) Stuart; special nephew, Tevita Toliseli; and his other nieces, nephews, and great nephew.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.