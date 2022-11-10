TALES FROM THE FORT

“Boundaries Within”
The map pictured above details how lots were parceled out within Fort Payson shortly after its construction. Family names, many familiar to residents living today, note the places where early pioneer housing, communal services, and commercial operations arose from 1851 and on in 19th Century Payson.
Small square markers highlight the fort’s corners. The city block shown in the upper-left-hand corner of this picture highlights also the H. Nebeker property. This was the site of the Nebeker School built in 1855 by Henry Nebeker. “Henry Nebeker was the owner and operator of the stage stop, livery stable, and the school,” according to Payson Historical Society records. “All town functions were held at the school for a time.”
Nearly a century later, William Wallace “Wally” Brown would construct a one-story building west of the former Nebeker School. Here, at 145 East Utah Avenue, Wally ran his private business, Snow White Dry Cleaning in the mid-20th century. The dry cleaning business closed in the late-1970s and the building was converted to fit several individual office spaces.
Today the building is known as the Commercial Place. This is where The Payson Chronicle, Joe Coffee & Espresso Bar, Permanent Cosmetics by Trudy, Far-Out Retro Thrift Boutique, and Curl Up & Dye, in the east side setback annex, are in operation.
Map courtesy of PETEETNEET TOWN--A History of Payson by Madoline C. Dixon.
