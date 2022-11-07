Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
SHERYL HAZELET
Sheryl Elizabeth Bellows Hazelet passed away from breast cancer at the age of 55 on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home in Genola, Utah surrounded by her family. Sheryl was born on January 21, 1967 in San Jose, California. She was the third child to Stephen Bellows and Shirley Ann Loder. Her family moved to Lancaster, Pennsylvania when Sheryl was two years old. There they joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They moved back to San Jose when Sheryl was ten years old.
She graduated from Santa Teresa High School in San Jose then attended Ricks College and earned an Associate’s Degree in Business. She also met her eternal companion, Eric Hazelet, while attending Ricks. Prior to marriage Sheryl chose to serve a mission and was called to the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission, where she developed a lifelong love of the scriptures and missionary work. Upon her return she moved to Provo, Utah. Sheryl and Eric were sealed in the Logan, Utah temple on a rainy day in April 1990.
They moved a couple of times before settling in Genola, Utah where they were blessed to raise all six of their daughters. She taught her girls to love the Lord, to serve others, and to have a good sense of humor. When her children went to school, she worked a few part time jobs including cook for the Santaquin Senior Citizen Center, a lunch lady for the Nebo School District, and her favorite job working as a bus attendant for special needs students. She continued working as an attendant until her health would no longer allow for it. She enjoyed teaching primary, cooking, reading, and taking road trips. Service played an important role in her life as she volunteered in school committees and events, church callings, Meals on Wheels, and many community events in Genola, among other efforts. Sheryl started working toward her Bachelor’s Degree online through BYU-I in 2019. She continued school as long as she was able and was only seven credits away from her degree.
She had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and she passed this devotion down to her family. Sheryl is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Bellows. She is survived by Eric, her husband of 32 years, and her daughters: Elizabeth (Timothy), Stephanie (Tyler), Lauren (Andrew), Megan (Blake), Rebecca, and Hannah. Plus six grandchildren (with two on the way), her father, stepmother, brother, and sister.
The family would like to thank her medical care team for all of their efforts during her fight with cancer, including her oncology and hospice teams.
Her funeral services will be held at the Genola Church (50 North Main, Genola, UT) on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 am with a viewing at the church prior from 9:45 - 10:45 am. A viewing will occur on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Genola Church.
