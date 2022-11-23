Wednesday, November 23, 2022

 


at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

A hint of what’s in store next week in TALES FROM THE FORT

“ On Bread and Firsts ” Johnnycake 3 cups cornmeal 1 cup flour 2 teaspoons baking soda 1 teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons molasses 3 cups butterm...