Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
LLOYD WILLIAM SCHEMPP
Lloyd William Schempp, age 82, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2022 at Covington Senior Living Center in Orem, Utah. It was a joyful reunion with his loving wife who preceded him in death four years ago.
Lloyd was born on March 22, 1940 in Alamosa, Colorado to William Oscar and Mildred Coleman Schempp. Alternating between La Jara, Colorado and Mesa, Arizona, Lloyd graduated high school from La Jara High School in 1958 where he met his high school sweetheart, Beth Shawcroft.
Lloyd and Beth were married for eternity on June 6, 1960 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Lloyd received an electronics engineering technology degree from Brigham Young University; a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics from Adams State University; a Masters of Nuclear Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology.
His professional career as a nuclear engineer took the family to many locations including Rolla, Missouri; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Omaha, Nebraska; Granbury, Texas; London, Arkansas; Canyon, Texas; and Los Alamos, New Mexico. Upon retiring from the Los Alamos National Laboratory, he, Beth and Kelly moved to Elk Ridge, Utah to be closer to family.
Lloyd was one of BYU’s biggest fans. He often tried finding games on KSL AM on his car radio as he parked at the highest point in his driveway all the way from London, Arkansas. He loved playing softball and continued to play well into his 60’s.
He had a life-long passion of playing the organ. After building one on his own, he felt others should enjoy owning one in their own home. He called himself the number one organ donor as he willingly gave church-sized organs to two daughters and a grandson. He was most proud of his own prized organ being relocated to Covington Senior Living Center where he resided. He donated it to this facility for residents to enjoy and for it to be used during their church services. He gave one last performance on it in their ward conference earlier this year.
Lloyd is survived by his six children: Sandy King of West Valley City, Utah; Keith (Candice) Schempp of Shelley, Idaho; Christine (Mel) Oyler of Pleasant Grove, Utah; Lisa (David) Flinders of Pleasant Grove, Utah; Karl (Shari) Schempp of Elk Ridge, Utah; Kelly Schempp of Pleasant Grove, Utah; 26 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Marvin) of Mesa, Arizona; and Lois Peterson of Taylor, Arizona.
The family extends their sincerest gratitude to Covington Senior Living in Orem and Envision Hospice for all the wonderful care and friendship provided.
A funeral will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 450 Elk Ridge Drive, Elk Ridge, UT, there will be a visitation on Saturday, prior to the services at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. There will also be a Visitation Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in La Jara, CO, 716 Broadway St, La Jara, CO from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a graveside at the Sanford Cemetery, Sanford, Colorado. Services are in the care of Walker Funeral Home, Payson, UT. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.
