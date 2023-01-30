Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Roberta McGehee
Roberta Kay Stevens McGehee passed away on January 21, 2023 at her home in Santaquin, Utah. She was 87.
Roberta was born on July 6, 1935 in Chino, CA to Robert William Stevens and Jessie Hazel Pickens. She was the second of four children and the only daughter. Upon graduating from Chino High School, she married Paul C. McGehee on June 21, 1953 (later solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints). Roberta and Paul raised their five children in Montclair, CA where she was always active in the PTA, Little League, and local politics. She hosted a polling location at her home for many years. She had many hobbies and always had several projects in the works from tole painting to cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, and sewing. She served in many callings in the church with her favorite being on the activities committee. Her ward parties were legendary. She also had the opportunity to travel many places with her husband.
Roberta worked for many years at Wilcock Hastings in Pomona, CA. In 1990, Roberta and Paul left Montclair for Joshua Tree, CA where she worked at the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society on the 29 Palms Marine base until she retired. In 2006, they moved to Santaquin, Utah where she made many friends and tried to stay as active in the community as her health would allow. As age crept in and took its toll, many wonderful friends and neighbors lovingly stepped in to help. The family gives their heartfelt thanks for the many hours of service and love showered upon Roberta and Paul.
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Richard Stevens and David Stevens, sisters-in-law Geri Stevens and Ginny Stevens, and son-in-law Thomas Hill.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Paul; brother Daniel (Diane) Stevens; children Cindy Tygerson of Billings, MT, Catherine Hill of Santaquin, UT, Dennis McGehee of Carson City, NV, Lori (Michael) Sullivan of Palm Springs, CA, and Todd (Julie) McGehee of South Lake Tahoe, CA, 17 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 250 South 580 East, Santaquin, with a public viewing starting at 9:00 a.m. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.