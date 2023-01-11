Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Merwin “Murray” R. Hiatt
October 15,1933 – January 7, 2023
Merwin (Murray) Hiatt passed away in Gold Canyon, AZ, surrounded by his family. Murray was born to James and Ruby Kerr-Hiatt in Payson Utah. He attended Payson High School and served in the US Navy on the USS Dixie during the Korean Conflict. He later graduated from BYU. His wicked wit and sense of humor was with him until the end and will live on through his children.
Murray is survived by his wife Priscilla, his sister Gayle Hodson (Wayne), his children Terrie Calland (Tim), Tammie Rouse (Rex), Murray Hiatt Jr, Christine Sellars (Andy), stepchildren Mike Cote (Shanna), Denise Cote, Anne Comer (Tom).
He is predeceased by his parents James Hiatt and Ruby Kerr Hiatt, his siblings Edith Koyle, Doris Shepard, Lynn Hiatt, Myra Lazenby, Don Hiatt and Lavern Stark. His first wife and mother of his children Trudy Carter, infant daughter Ruby Rose Hiatt, Granddaughter Adrienne John and his stepson’s Steve and Marc Cote.
Murray was a proud grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.
Please join us on Saturday January 28th, 2023
10am
Payson 7th Ward Chapel
1138 E 100 South
Payson, Utah
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.