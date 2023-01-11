Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service


"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. 

All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”


~ Helen Keller


Merwin “Murray” R. Hiatt 

October 15,1933 – January 7, 2023 



Merwin (Murray) Hiatt passed away in Gold Canyon, AZ, surrounded by his family. Murray was born to  James and Ruby Kerr-Hiatt in Payson Utah. He attended Payson High School and served in the US Navy  on the USS Dixie during the Korean Conflict. He later graduated from BYU. His wicked wit and sense of  humor was with him until the end and will live on through his children.


Murray is survived by his wife Priscilla, his sister Gayle Hodson (Wayne), his children Terrie Calland (Tim), Tammie Rouse (Rex), Murray Hiatt Jr, Christine Sellars (Andy), stepchildren Mike Cote (Shanna), Denise Cote, Anne Comer (Tom).


He is predeceased by his parents James Hiatt and Ruby Kerr Hiatt, his siblings Edith Koyle, Doris Shepard,  Lynn Hiatt, Myra Lazenby, Don Hiatt and Lavern Stark. His first wife and mother of his children Trudy  Carter, infant daughter Ruby Rose Hiatt, Granddaughter Adrienne John and his stepson’s Steve and  Marc Cote.


Murray was a proud grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.


Please join us on Saturday January 28th, 2023 

10am  

Payson 7th Ward Chapel 

1138 E 100 South  

Payson, Utah 


at

