Payson Lions Club Looks Forward To 100th Anniversary, Welcomes New Members Who Love To Serve

The Payson Lions Club is part of an international service organization that was founded in 1917. The Payson Charter was established in January 1924. Next year will mark 100 years of service.
The motto or purpose of the club is “Lions Serve.”
Our clubs are places where individuals get together to give their valuable time and effort to improving their communities and the world.
In the past year Payson Lions Club has done several service projects for the community, including:
Granting a high school scholarship for $250
Donating a dictionary to every 3rd grader attending Wilson School
Updating and replacing the Plot Dictionary pages of the guidebook at Payson Cemetery
Planting flowers donated by Olson’s Garden Shoppe and taking care of three flower beds at Peteetneet Museum
Providing and putting together 27 hygiene kits for Tabitha’s Way Food Pantry
Doing free eye checks for 140 children and giving coupons for free eye exams and free eye glasses, if indicated, to ten children
Sponsoring Scout Troop and Pack #1944
Originally, the organization was for men only. However, now it’s open to men and women. Some cities also have Cub Clubs comprised of high school students.
Our Club is now looking for new members who would like to serve their community. We are welcoming men, women, or couples who would like to join and contribute locally. If you would like to serve, please contact President Dave Wilkinson at 385-250-9844 or Secretary Jennifer Huff at 801-310-0247.
Membership is not exclusive to Payson City residents. The Payson Lions Club welcomes adults living throughout the neighboring communities, too, which includes Elk Ridge, Spring Lake, West Mountain, Santaquin, Goshen, Genola, and Elberta.
