Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Dale Bingham Sheffield
On January 12, 2023, Dale Bingham Sheffield passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
Dale was born in Salt Lake City on December 12, 1927, the fourth son to Heber Devern and Ella Blanche. He was an older brother to three sisters and a brother. From an early age, Dale was hard-working and ambitious—he joined the Navy at age 20, serving in the Navy Air Corps on a support ship for aircraft carriers.
He returned home a Korean War veteran, and met his future wife, Colleen Thomson, while applying for a loan at a local bank. After a short courtship, they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on May 22, 1953 and together had eight children. It was important to Dale to raise his children to be hard workers and to do a job well. He instilled in them a love of the outdoors by taking them camping, fishing, canoeing, and snowmobiling.
Dale was a dreamer who loved to learn and work on projects. While his family was young, he built a red-brick home for them in Mapleton all on his own. When he decided he wanted to start a family dairy farm in West Mountain, he raised the money to do so by working in Alaska. He also built greenhouses to grow tomatoes and cucumbers that were famous in the neighborhood and available year-round. And, when he was ready to retire, he built himself and Colleen a home in Santaquin.
His professional life included working as a lineman for AT&T and as a superintendent at Broderick and Howell Construction Company, building meetinghouses and schools. Dale also served faithfully for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—as a senior missionary with his wife at Cove Fort, a bishopric counselor, an ordinance worker in the Provo Temple, and in many positions in the Young Men and Boy Scout organizations.
In his later years, he enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, woodworking, and enjoying time with his family at the mountain lot. He was a loving, dedicated grandfather and cherished every opportunity to teach and spend time with his grandchildren. Nothing was more important to him than his family.
Dale is survived by his wife Colleen, his sister Janice Grow, his sister Shanna (Gary) Blake, his sister-in-law Nora Sheffield, and his brother-in-law Blaine Burton. He is also survived by eight children: Laurie (Tom) Sant, Mike (Wendy) Sheffield, Bryce (Kathleen) Sheffield, Peggy (Bruce) Hegerhorst, Cindy (Alan) Carter, Marianne (Ron) Hawkins, Diane (Layne) Ferrin, and Daleen (Kevin) Olsen. He is also survived by 36 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.
A first viewing will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 6:00pm to 7:30pm at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East, Santaquin, Utah. A second viewing will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 10:00am to 11:30am at 350 West 860 North, Santaquin with the funeral to follow at 12:00pm. Friends and Family may also view via Zoom. Meeting ID: 994 5186 3864 Passcode: 012130
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.