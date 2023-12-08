Introducing: SUMMIT CREEK: The city at the valleys’ divide.

“At Home With The Smiths”
The Santaquin home of the William Robert and Sarah Jane Nissonger Smith family around 1898 (address unknown). Pictured seated in front of the picket fence, Sarah Schlosser Nissonger. Standing behind the fence (left-right): Phoebe Elizabeth Smith Weed, Edwin Wardle Weed, Henry Clarence Smith, Frederick John Wall, Ida Smith Conover (behind John), Margaret Ann Smith York, Sarah Jane Nissonger Smith, Nonna York holding baby Vernice Madge York (Stapley), Bertice Alvin Smith, Arminta Smith Tuckett, Fred Wall holding baby Philip Elfawn Wall, Sarah Jane Smith Wall, Willard Harvey Smith, and William Robert Smith.
