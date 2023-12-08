Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Jeneil Deuel
Our beautiful mother, Jeneil Badham Deuel, rejoined the love of her life December 6, 2023. She was born in Payson, Utah June 16, 1942 to Earl Don and Hazel Crump Badham. After graduating from Payson High School she married John Boyd Deuel and raised 2 boys in their home in Santaquin. Jeneil had many roles through the years. Aside from being a mother and wife she operated a salon, worked in the medical field, worked at Young Living Farms and Santaquin seniors. She was very passionate about the American Legion and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, donating countless hours. She was recognized by Santaquin City and honored for her service and positive role in the local community.
As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jeneil loved singing in the choir and had a beautiful singing voice. The best way to describe Jeneil is “Loving”. She was always there with open arms to comfort you and let you know that you are loved. She loved her grandchildren and always had a treat for them, even if she had to sneak them a sugar cube. Jeneil loved her family more than anything and always made it a point to call each and every one of them to sing happy birthday.
She is survived by her 2 sons Guyle (Sallie) and Shannon (Alyson), along with many bonus children (Jen, Dean, Andrew and many more). She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 sisters Geri (Ron) Jensen and Lynnie (Vic) Ballard plus many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 brother, Dick Badham, and 2 sisters, Sue Robinson and Carolyn Reed.
