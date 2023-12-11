Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Beloved son, husband, father, and grandfather, Dr. Fred Henry C Openshaw, passed away on December 7, 2023. He was born in Duluth, Minnesota on August 30, 1938, to Fred Openshaw and Angeline Elizabeth Vilsmeyer Openshaw. He attended schools in Mt. Iron, Minnesota, Santaquin, Utah, San Carlos, California, Redwood City, California, Seoul, Korea, and Payson, Utah where he graduated from Payson High School. He received the following degrees: BS in Animal Science, MS in Education, and Ed.D. in Education, all earned from BYU. He retired as Superintendent of Tintic School District in 1995. He loved the community of Eureka and the support he received. He was then appointed as Superintendent of Fort Morgan School District, in Fort Morgan, Colorado. In total, he worked 40 years in education with 28 of those years as Superintendent. He was awarded by the Utah Rural Schools Association as the Outstanding Rural School Superintendent in 1984. He served in the Utah National Guard progressing to the rank of Colonel, at one point as Commandant of the OCS/NCO Academy at Camp Williams and Troop Command Commander. He also served in the Army Reserve spending his last 3 years of service at the Pentagon bringing his total of combined military service to 39 years. He was a graduate of the Army War College, class of 1983.
Fred married the love of his life and eternal companion, Agnes Patricia Tanner on December 4, 1961, in the Salt Lake Temple. Shortly thereafter, they relocated to Tacoma, Washington while Fred was stationed at Fort Lewis on active duty in the army during the Berlin Crisis. Following his discharge from active duty they returned to Santaquin, Utah. Fred went back to teaching at Tintic High School in Eureka, Utah as well as helping on the family farm. He loved being able to work alongside his Dad and eventually his children and grandchildren on the family farm.
Although Fred was born of pioneer heritage, at age 21 he was converted and baptized as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved to serve and magnified his callings which included: Stake High Councilor, Bishop of the Santaquin Center Ward for 5 years, and later served with his wife as CES Missionaries for the Utah Valley Stake Institute. He also loved serving as an Ordinance Worker at the Payson, Utah Temple.
Following World War II, at a young age, he traveled with his parents to Korea and Japan. This sparked a love of travel throughout his entire life. He especially loved Disneyland and going on cruises with his family.
Organizations that Fred belonged to included: American Legion Post 84, Sons of the Utah Pioneers Squaw Peak Chapter, Eureka-Tintic UT Elks Lodge #711, Santaquin Library Board, and Summit Creek Irrigation.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Angeline Openshaw, and his half-siblings, Glen Openshaw, Carl Openshaw, and Darlene Parker. In addition, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Orchard Marie Openshaw Howard, and uncle, William Franklin Openshaw who he considered like siblings. He is also preceded in death by his beautiful granddaughter, Hope Elise Quigley. He is survived by his wife, Patricia of 62 years, and his children, Teresa Openshaw Hansen, Fred Colvin (Carlotte) Openshaw, Carolyn O. (Scott) Quigley, Debra O. (David) Wasson, Reece Eli (Amber) Openshaw, and Mark Henry (Kristi) Openshaw. He is also survived by his 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Canyon Home Care & Hospice and especially to Paige Steele who provided much support and comfort.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 15, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Downtown Building, 90 South 200 East, Santaquin, Utah. A viewing will be held at Brown Family Mortuary on Thursday, December 14 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. No viewing will be held on Friday before the service. Interment with military honors will be at the Santaquin City Cemetery.
