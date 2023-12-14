Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
RONALD ZEEMAN
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather returned home to his
Heavenly Father early Monday, December 12, 2023. Ronald Jay Zeeman was born on January
17, 1956, to John Darrell and Helena VanderToolen Zeeman in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ron graduated from Payson High School and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of
Latter-day Saints in the Netherlands. He met the love of his life, Cherie Lynn Manning while
attending a BYU party. Ron and Cherie were married in the Salt Lake Temple in August 198 and
began their family soon after.
Ron was a man of many talents, stories, and a self-made MacGyver. He loved art, pioneer and
Native American history, outdoor survivalism, scouts, technology, volunteering in search and
rescue, and being a disciple of Jesus Christ. Throughout his life, Ron worked for his father’s
construction company, at Nature’s Sunshine, in bronze casting, at Utah Valley Regional Medical
Center, and lastly as the Data Center Manager at BYU.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cherie Lynn Manning Zeeman, daughters Stephanie (Dan)
Ockey, Amy (Cameron) Baldwin, Cheralyn (Erik) Dansie, sons Justin (Karin) Zeeman, David
(Megan) Zeeman, brothers Raymond (Ellen) Zeeman, Jeff (Terrie) Zeeman, Dana (Darcie)
Zeeman, sisters Lynette (Jerry) Bradford, Rochelle (Vic) Jones, 16 grandchildren, and two great-
grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother David Zeeman, father J. Darrell
Zeeman, and mother Helena (VanderToolen) Zeeman.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 16, 2023, at The Church of Jesus
Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 12625 Spring Lake Road in Payson, Utah. Visitation will be
prior from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the church. There will also be visitation from 6:00 p.m. to
8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson,
Utah. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at
