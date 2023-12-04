Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
RICKEY GLEN LAMB
Rickey Glen Lamb, 81, passed away in Payson, Utah on Saturday, December 2, 2023, in his home from natural causes. However, we suspect the love of his life, Sharon, called him home early to prepare for Christmas.
Rickey was born on August 29, 1942, in Provo, Utah to Glen D. and Jennie Reah Anderson Lamb. He was the fourth of seven children: M. Gene, Glenice, William, Rickey, Kaye, John Dee, and Charles R. He graduated from Provo High School in 1960 where he was a ferocious wrestler. He met Sharon Spencer in 1959, after pinning her then boyfriend during a wrestling match in Payson, began dating and married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 25, 1961. They were married nearly 60 years when Sharon passed in 2021.
Rickey started his professional career with Geneva Steel in Provo as an accountant. He then accepted a position with US Steel in East Carbon, Utah. From there, when the opportunities presented themselves, he pursued positions with various mining related companies including Getty Oil, Anschutz, Cyprus Amax, and Phelps Dodge. This took him and his family from Utah and across the United States, including Broomfield, Delta, Steamboat Springs and Castle Rock, Colorado; London, Kentucky; Tucson and Globe, Arizona. Later in his career, while working in Tucson, Rickey went back to school and earned his bachelor’s degree through the University of Phoenix. During 2006, he and Sharon retired and returned to Sharon’s childhood home in Payson, Utah.
Rickey was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints earning a Master M-Man and serving in several positions including Bishop of the Dragerton Ward in East Carbon, Young Men’s President, Scoutmaster, softball/basketball coach, Gospel Doctrine Instructor, Stake Presidency Counselor (Globe Arizona Stake) and Home Teacher. He also sang in the choir and played a note or two on the piano when needed.
Rickey loved hunting, fishing, camping, golfing, reading, crosswords, playing card games, driving, and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s endless activities. He loved cool cars and trucks, officiated high school wrestling, and was a Bingo Caller extraordinaire.
Above all he loved family. He was our rock, our leader, our mentor, our hero, and the perfect example of love, Integrity, kindness, devotion, and compassion. He never met a stranger and always, always, always had a hug waiting for anybody and everybody.
He is survived by all seven of his children: Cory Spencer (Tracy) Lamb (Spanish Fork, UT), Jamie Kaye (Rodney) Jones (Monument, CO), Glenda Lamb (Greg) Hicks (Aurora, CO), John Rickey Lamb (Steamboat Springs, CO), Michael Brian (Julie) Lamb (Lexington, KY), Jordan Karl (Jennifer) Lamb, (Parker, CO), and Rebecca Lamb (Payson, UT), 25 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen D. and Jennie Reah Anderson Lamb, his spouse, Sharon Spencer, and his first grandchild Morgan Renee Hicks.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Building at 681 East 500 North in Payson. A viewing at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West in Payson Sunday evening December 10, 2023, from 6 PM to 8 PM and at 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM the morning of the funeral at the church. Burial will be in the Payson City Cemetery immediately following the funeral services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at walkermemorials.com
