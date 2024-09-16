Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Services

What weave once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” — Helen Keller
Louise Thomas
Louise Norton Thomas passed away peacefully in her beloved home, surrounded by her family, on September 14, 2024. Louise, a pillar of strength and unwavering love, lived independently in the family home she cherished through the end of her 99 fulfilling years.
Louise was born August 13, 1925, to Robert William and Tyresha Orilla Myers Norton. Her mother passed away when she was two, and her father married Mary Ann Robinson, who lovingly cared for their family. She enjoyed childhood with her 17 brothers and sisters in Panguitch, Utah, a place that always held her heart. At 16, her family moved to Salt Lake City, where she graduated from West High School.
Louise married the love of her life, Neil Sherwin Thomas, on August 6, 1945. In 1954, their marriage was solemnized in the Manti LDS Temple. They shared their life with their four children: Sherwin, Dennis, Randy and Carol.
Her life was a testament to the power of family, and community. She stayed home to raise her children while they were young; and later worked at Payson Hospital, retiring after 18 years. Throughout her life she nurtured not only her children and grandchildren, but also countless friends and neighbors who were touched by her kindness and generosity.
Louise was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. She served in many callings throughout her life and enjoyed working in the Provo Temple for over 10 years.
Her hands were never idle. She loved to quilt, crochet, knit, sew and do many other crafts; creating many beautiful gifts and keepsakes for her family.
Louise’s independent spirit was a source of inspiration to many. Even as she gracefully aged, she maintained her independence with remarkable strength and dignity, proving that age is merely a number when you have a heart full of life and a mind as sharp as ever.
Louise found immense joy in watching her family grow. Her pride in her family was evident in everything she did. She is survived by her children, Sherwin Thomas, Goshen, UT; Dennis Thomas, Meridian, ID; Randy {Lora} Thomas, Goshen, UT; and Carol {Shane} Daley, Santaquin, UT; 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and loving husband, Neil S. Thomas; her two granddaughters, Alysia and Malysia Daley; and her daughter-in-law, Dawn Powell Thomas.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20th at 1:00 pm at the Goshen LDS church, 75 So. Center street. A viewing will be held Thursday, Sept. 19th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 So. 300 East, Santaquin and Friday from 12:00 - 12:45 pm at the church. Burial, Goshen Cemetery.
Louise’s presence will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Her legacy of love, kindness, and strength will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her. We love you, Mom! You have left a mark on this world that will never fade.
