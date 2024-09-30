Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Services

What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Bart Evan Peterson
Bart Evan Peterson passed away on September 28, 2024, due to complications from open-heart surgery. Born to Berk and Clarice Peterson on June 22, 1953, in Payson, Utah, Bart grew up in Santaquin and graduated from Payson High School in 1971. He continued his education at Utah Trade Tech (now UVU), where he earned a degree in electrical automation.
On September 28, 1990, Bart married his sweetheart, Kathy, and they were later sealed for time and all eternity on March 14, 2018, in the Payson Temple. Bart spent the majority of his career working at US Steel (Geneva) and later retired from the Hunter Power Plant. He held various leadership roles throughout his professional life and found great joy in teaching and mentoring others in his trade.
Bart had a passion for woodworking, fishing with family and his buddies, hunting, canning, baking, gardening, and, above all, spending time with his family. His hobbies revolved around bringing joy to those he loved, whether through entertaining, serving, or giving of his time and talents. He delighted in taking his children and grandchildren on long drives, trap shooting, and chukar hunting. A man of many talents, Bart could fix anything, and it wasn’t uncommon for him to look for things to repair or build whenever he visited family or friends.
An active member of his church and community, Bart served in his ward’s Elders Quorum Presidency and as a Stake Missionary. He also cherished his time as the chief of the Payson City Fire Department, a role he often reflected on with pride.
Bart is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy, and his children: Tara (Joe), Kim (PJ), Christie (Matt), Stefanie (Dustin), Brandi (Brady), Bret (Scott), and Kody (Whitney). He leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and 2 more on the way. He is also survived by his mother, Clarice Peterson, and brothers Randy (Marilyn) and Curtis (Cordie). He was preceded in death by his father, Berk, brothers Larry and Twain, and his granddaughter Kenya.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 3rd, in Ferron, Utah, at the Ferron Stake center, 555 So. 400 West from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A second viewing will take place on Friday, October 4th, at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 So. 300 East, in Santaquin, Utah from 9:00 to 10:30 AM, followed by a graveside service at the Santaquin City Cemetery at 11:00 AM.
