The Payson Chronicle

What weave once enjoyed we can never lose.
Danny was born November 5,1948 in Payson Utah to Sidney Arden Throckmorton and Verna Oberg. He held the role of oldest brother to six siblings proudly. Danny grew up working on the family farm as a third-generation farmer. He attended Payson High school where he lettered in sports playing basketball and football.
Danny lived a full life serving an LDS Mission in England, working at the Burgin Mine, and graduating from Provo Tech College in carpentry. His life really began after he met a beautiful blue eyed bank teller through the window and knew right away “I’m going to marry her” the rest is history. After Danny and Sharon got married, he returned to school, graduating with a bachelor's degree in education from Utah State University. Danny and Sharon settled in Genola Utah, where they raised seven children. Danny taught for Provo School district for 35 years where he was a very loved teacher and won many teaching awards.
Danny’s real passion was farming and ranching in Genola, UT. He was a proud resident of Genola and loved everyone and everything down to the soil. He served as LDS Bishop and Mayor, and was on many committees including the Cattleman’s association, Farm Bureau Board and Strawberry Highline Canal. He was a friend to all and never met a stranger.
Danny loved fishing but he traded his summers fishing in Alaska for untangling lines for his grandkids. He was very musically talented playing the piano, accordion and drums but his favorite song was the laughter from his children and grandchildren echoing in his yard. Danny’s biggest accomplishment was his family and getting them all back to the town he loved most.
He will be missed by his wife Sharon Throckmorton. Children; Danielle Throckmorton, Rachelle (Jake) McClellan, Janelle Throckmorton, Sharelle Throckmorton, Brett (Kachiri) Throckmorton, Makelle (Jared) Ahlin and Lishelle (Spencer) Daniels. Sisters; Karen (Gary) Brimhall, Nancy (Fred) Tasker, and Susan Ogden. Brother; Max (Gaylene) Throckmorton. Brother-in-laws; Robert Rassmussen, Jerry Lee Shepherd, 21 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Arden and Verna Throckmorton, sister Cindy Shepherd, and grandson Aidan Jared McClellan. Accompanied in death by sister Kathy Rassmussen.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, 2024 at 11:00 am at the Genola Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 50 No. Main Street. Viewings will be held at the church Thursday, September 19th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the services. Interment will follow in the Genola Cemetery. Share memories at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.
As a family we want to express our gratitude to his friends that were with him till the end. Thank you for the time you took out of your lives to take him to doctor appointments, visits in the living room, side by side rides, a “quick” ride to town, and all the adventures in between. Thank you for keeping his spirit young. We are forever grateful for your love and support. We love you!
