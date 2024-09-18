Please Help The Payson Chronicle Identify These Men

The Payson Chronicle is eager to attach names with the faces appearing in this picture. These men were photographed in front of a head frame and hoist house at the Centennial-Eureka Mine in the early 1900s.
Though this image dates back over one hundred years, we are hopeful that someone will be able to recognize one or more of the miners from genealogy pages or family heirloom portraits.
Please contact the newspaper by email at paysonchronicle@gmail.com or phone at 801-465-9221 with any identification information that you can provide. We appreciate your help.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.