Mourning the Passing of Our Friend: Forthcoming Funeral Services

What weave once enjoyed we can never lose.
Kathy Lee Throckmorton Rasmussen died on September 16, 2024, surrounded by those who adored her, after a valiant 16-year battle with cancer. When diagnosed, she said, “I will not let this disease define my life, and who I am.” She never changed her lifestyle and worked every day being the world’s best wife, mom, nana, aunt, and friend.
Kathy was born October 10, 1950, to Sidney Arden Throckmorton and Verna Oberg. She was the oldest daughter of seven children. She was raised in Genola, Utah, surrounded by family and lifelong friends. She loved learning at the feet of her parents, grandparents, uncles, and aunts.
She attended elementary school and junior high in Goshen and graduated from Payson High School. She was a four-year seminary graduate. She studied at UVSC and worked for security at Novell, and as an aide for Oak Ridge Elementary. She volunteered for many organizations selflessly and taught her children and grandchildren the true example of service. She taught them not to judge, and to give freely.
Shortly after her high school graduation, she married Robert Rasmussen for Time and All Eternity in the Manti Temple on August 30, 1968. They recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. They raised their family in Orem, Provo, and West Mountain.
Kathy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was selfless in taking care of the needs of her family. She supported her children and grandchildren in all activities and hobbies. When grandchildren came, the car needed eight seatbelts, so they could go on their “adventures.” It is not an exaggeration to say that she was the “favorite aunt” at any activity or party, she always had games for the children. She never lost the ability to think as a child.
Kathy loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and loved her Savior. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in numerous callings and was always looking for “the one” that was lonely or excluded. She was a peacemaker and a true disciple of Jesus Christ.
One of the highlights of her life was to serve a mission with her eternal companion in Oslo Norway. They were called as young single-adult missionaries. She loved serving the youth, missionaries, and members of Norway.
Kathy was very creative and organized large craft fairs for many years. She enjoyed the outdoors, and especially being in Loafer Canyon at the cabin which is affectionately called “Kathy’s Cabin.” She loved to travel and see the world that Father created. She was blessed to see many countries and cultures. She loves our country and is a true patriot. One of the many things she enjoyed while traveling was scuba diving with her dive buddy, Bob. She has over 100 ocean dives. She always was conscious of staying fit and completed three marathons.
Kathy is lovingly survived by her husband, Bob, and three children: Robert (Samantha), Shane, Denise (Jami); and grandchildren: Jordan, Ari, Logan, Baylee, Madison (Parker), Avery, Alex, Hiero, Sadie, Jake, and Abby. She is also survived by her siblings: Karen (Gary) Brimhall, Nancy (Fred) Tasker, Max (Gaylene) Throckmorton, and Susan Ogden; along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Carol Marvin, Noreen and Max Lerwill, Annette and Gary Cannon, Alan and Mary Ellen Rasmussen, Dana and Roger Francom, John and Ashlie Rasmussen, Jerry Lee Shepherd, and Sharon Throckmorton; as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cindy; brother, Danny; and brothers-in-law, Vance Marvin and George Wilson.
As a family we would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Kelly Powell, Kori Verwer, Dr. Pratt, Dr. Wallentine, and their staff for caring for our dear Kathy and helping extend the time we enjoyed with her.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the West Mountain Third Ward Church, 902 West 400 North, Payson, Utah. A viewing, prior to the funeral, will be held Saturday morning from 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at the church. There will be an additional visitation Friday evening, September 20, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. also at the church. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
