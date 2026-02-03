Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Shane Daley
On the evening of January 31, 2026, surrounded by his family, Shane Donald Daley set off into the golden mountains, reuniting with his beloved dog, Opie, for a long awaited hunt.
Shane lived for the sky, a dog at his heel, and the moment a bird broke cover. A legendary bird hunter, Shane leaves behind a legacy written in fields, feathers, family, and friendship. He was a mentor, a storyteller, and the man you wanted at your side when the birds finally came up.
Shane was born July 14, 1955, alongside his twin sister, Susan. He was the first son of Gaylia and Donald Daley. Shane came into the world a bit of a troublemaker, and he never really outgrew it—but that was part of his charm. He loved to joke, stir things up just enough, and make sure everyone around him was smiling.
Shane married his loving wife Carol on December 6, 1974. They recently celebrated 51 years of marriage and built a life marked by love, hard work, and devotion to family.
Together Shane and Carol welcomed their children: twins Alysia and Malysia Daley, Greg (Julie) Daley, Raquel (Billy) Painter and Dustin (Sophie) Daley. Shane took his children on many adventures throughout their lives, enjoying time camping, fishing, and hunting, creating some of the best memories on Boulder Mountain.
Perhaps his greatest calling in life was being Grandpa Shane. His grandchildren were among his greatest joys, and he cherished every moment with Caiden (Halee), Jarrett, Parker (Erika), Saige, Cierra, Kanyon, Irelyn, Elias, and Barrett. That joy multiplied when he welcomed his great-grandchildren, Luna, Sawyer, and Rainy.
Shane spent his life in service to others. His first jobs were in food service where he shared his love of food by flipping burgers at the Daley Freez, frying chicken at Chicken Time and perfecting prime rib at Sheriff Hardy’s. In 1983 Shane began working for the United States Postal Service, where he served the public for 30 years. Shane was far more than a mail carrier; he was a friend to all. He took time to talk with everyone, and looked after the residents on his route all while being the fastest carrier in town. He cared deeply for the community he served. His dedication went well beyond his job, even stepping in to help put out a fire on his route—an act that reflected his quiet bravery and commitment to others.
Shane was a passionate conservationist who cared deeply about Utah’s wildlife. He played a key role in helping establish wild turkey populations across the state and proudly served for several years as secretary and treasurer on the National Wild Turkey Federation State Board. His dedication to conservation and his steady support of wildlife in Utah left a lasting mark that will be felt for generations.
Shane is survived by his wife, Carol, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his siblings: Donna (Steve) Tipton, Lanna Lafferty, Susan (Ron) Lowe, Mary Jo (Tom) Sorensen, and Arthur Daley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Gaylia Daley, and his two daughters Alysia and Malysia.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 5th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Brown Family Mortuary in Santaquin, Utah. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 6th at 11:00 am at The Barn at Wall Brothers Orchards in Santaquin, with a viewing from 9:45 to 10:45 am prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Santaquin City Cemetery.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.