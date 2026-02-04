CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS
Our American Story
PICTURED: American journalist, editor, poet, women’s rights advocate, and diarist Emmeline B. Wells (1828-1921). She was a plural wife of Newel K. Whitney and, later, Daniel H. Wells. For 37 years, she worked as the editor of the Woman’s Exponent. She represented Utah at both the National and American Women’s Suffrage conventions, and as president of the Utah Woman’s Suffrage Association. She served as the fifth Relief Society General President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1910 until her death in 1921.
The 250th anniversary of our nation is not only a time to look back, but also to look forward. Many see 2026 as an opportunity to confront the country’s imperfections while honoring its resilience. Conversations about democracy, equality, and freedom are as vital today as they were in 1776.
Join the conversation.
We want to know what being an American means to you. What are your hopes for our nation’s future?
Send us your American story in essay form, as an original poem, or composed in lyrics to a song—all for consideration of publication in The Payson Chronicle in the weeks leading up to America's 250th birthday celebration.
Send your submission to paysonchronicle@gmail.com, or submit in person or by mail at 145 East Utah Avenue #5, Payson, Utah 84651.
