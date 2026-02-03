Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Archie Alexander
It is with tender sorrow and profound gratitude that we announce the peaceful passing of Archie D Alexander, age 86, of Santaquin, Utah, who returned home to his Heavenly Father on January 31, 2026.
Archie was born August 22, 1939 in Panguitch, Utah, to Fred C and Celesta Campbell Alexander, in a small log cabin built by his grandfather—a structure that still stands today as a preserved historic site in the Panguitch City Park. When he was only three years old, his father passed away unexpectedly, and his mother moved the family to Provo. He was raised in Provo and Santaquin, where he learned to work hard, serve others, and live with integrity. Those early lessons helped shape a love for God and family that never wavered, or faltered. He graduated from Provo High School in 1957 as part of the first full graduating class from the new building, with his name appearing first in the local announcement of graduates.
On October 14, 1961, Archie married the love of his life, Nadine Westover. Their civil union was later solemnized for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple on May 4, 1963. Those eternal covenants became the foundation of their marriage. Together they built a Christ-centered home filled with faith, sacrifice, service, and love.
Archie was a man of steady, quiet faith in Jesus Christ. He carried in his heart a testimony of the gospel, and he knew—really knew—that its principles are true. Meeting him felt like being with a longtime friend—he put people at ease immediately, listened attentively, spoke with genuine kindness, and showed sincere interest in others. His warmth was authentic, his presence always steady and reassuring. He spoke kindly of everyone and taught most effectively through the quiet example of his life. He accepted every call to serve with willingness and humility—including as a bishop—where he especially cherished guiding the youth with patience and heartfelt interest. His deep love for people deepened his discipleship of Jesus Christ, and the good he did continues to bless all who knew him.
His home was a happy place, filled with humor and genuine affection. Visitors felt instantly welcome and deeply loved. They learned the gospel not from words alone, but from the way he lived each day. He trusted the Savior’s promises completely, honored his covenants fully, and in the most gentle way possible, his life quietly uplifted everyone around him.
Archie showed his faith through simple, daily service. He often whistled while he worked—always a familiar tune—and found real joy in honest labor. He loved telling stories, playing gentle pranks, and teasing those he loved, bringing laughter into ordinary moments. He taught enduring lessons that stayed with you: “Leave things better than you found them,” and “Take what you want, but eat what you take.” When sacrifice was required, he gave willingly.
He was remarkably good with his hands and could tackle just about anything—often with nothing more than bailing wire, duct tape, and a prayer. He enjoyed wood carving, tending his small farm, and caring for his fruit trees. He loved the outdoors—hunting, exploring, and staying active. He had fond memories of “Dry Mountain,” the mountain most visible from his front porch—where he hunted and hiked for many years. Throwing horseshoes was a cherished family tradition; he was cheerfully competitive and always thrilled to bring home the trophy at family reunions. He also delighted in metal detecting, treasure hunting, and panning for gold—the thrill of the unknown turned every outing into an adventure. He ran an upholstery business and took pride in his craftsmanship. He also took pride in his beautiful penmanship. He was a devoted fan of BYU sports and embraced his pioneer heritage. With a smile, he liked to say that potatoes are “celestial food.” He also loved participating in community plays and was often cast as the villain—even Scrooge—and he had a wonderful time with it, revealing his playful side.
Archie loved the beauty of God’s creations and the rich opportunities life offered him. He cherished family trips to Mexico, he hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon with several of his children and their spouses, he later traveled to Australia with a grandson, and six months ago he fulfilled a long-held dream by traveling to Alaska with his sweetheart Nadine and many of his adult children—memorable trips the family will always remember with deep gratitude. These are just a glimpse of the many adventures he enjoyed over the years, too many to list them all.
He also cherished his time working at Utah Technical College (now Utah Valley University) and retired feeling grateful for the meaningful work he did and the wonderful people he met there.
Archie and Nadine were called to serve a mission together for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as humanitarian welfare directors in the Czech/Prague Mission, with a special assignment in Slovakia (living in Košice while traveling throughout the region for humanitarian projects). Upon returning home, they served faithfully for 4½ years in the Santaquin 17th Branch (Care Centers).
Archie was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Hial Brown Hales; his father- and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Laura Westover; his brother, Ben C Alexander; his sister, Winafred Jones; his grandson, Justin Alexander; and other grandchildren who passed away before birth and are now in the loving care of Heavenly Father.
He is survived by his eternal companion, Nadine Alexander; his children: Lisa (Paul) Terry, Shauna (Kent) Butler, Brian (Cindy) Alexander, Scott (Traci) Alexander, Laurie (Curtis) Blanchard, Becky (Gary) Jackson, Andy Alexander, Wesley (Samantha) Alexander; his niece, Renae (Tim) Anderson, who was raised in their home during her teenage years and remains every bit a part of the family; his brothers, Earl Alexander and Chad Hales. He is blessed with 48 grandchildren and 68 great-grandchildren (this includes five more on the way).
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 6th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 90 South 200 East in Santaquin, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 7th. A viewing will take place that morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.. Interment will follow at the Santaquin City Cemetery.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Bristol Hospice for their compassionate care, with special appreciation to Heidi for her loving kindness and support during this tender time.
We find comfort in knowing Archie lives on through the memories we shared and the sure promise that we will be with him again someday. Because of the Atonement of Jesus Christ, death is not the end. Archie honored every covenant he made with the Lord and gave his life in faithful service. He now rests in the peace the Savior has promised to those who love and follow Him. His life stands as a witness that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true. Right up to his passing, his last words of wisdom and hope were for his posterity to stay close to the gospel of Jesus Christ.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.