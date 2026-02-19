A longtime Chronicle reader and friend brought in a new-to-us photograph of the old Payson High School that preceded the campus at 1050 South Main. This building occupied the block where, today, we enjoy the Payson Aquatic Center, on the east side of Main Street between 6th and 7th South.
Based on the style of dress worn by the people appearing in this image, the photo was probably taken prior to the Roaring Twenties, and yet sometime after the high school first opened for classes in January 1913.
We would love to know the names of the people. If you happen to recognize anyone from old family records please let us know. Email it to: paysonchronicle@gmail.com.
