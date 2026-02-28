The Payson Cooperative Mercantile and Manufacturing Institution was organized in 1869. The co-op was originally located in the Hancock Building on the southeast corner of today’s Main Street and 100 North. In 1872 a new building was erected at 11 South Main, just south of the Payson Exchange Bank. The organization was reorganized and T. H. Wilson was appointed manager. Years later, in 1898, Mr. Wilson bought the business and it continued as T. H. Wilson and Sons until about 1922. He then sold his stock to ZCMI in Salt Lake City. His son, Stanley, served as manager for about eighteen months.
Payson Co-Op
