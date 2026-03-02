Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Susan Hope Neill Gillham1947 - 2026
Susan Gillham passed away on February 28, 2026, after a long, hard medical fight. A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Payson 6th Ward, 5237 West 10400 South, Payson, UT.
Sue will be missed by her family. She and her husband Dick brought broasted chicken and home cooking to The Old Bonnet Factory in Mayfield, UT 20 years ago. They enjoyed the people and community; settling in Gunnison after they retired. They moved to Payson as their health needs increased and they were given care and support from the Payson 6th Ward. We are grateful for love and kindness extended to them.
To read the full obituary please visit https://www.springerturner.
com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to the IMC Liver Transplant Team and their efforts to help others.
