Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Joan Pickering Watkins
Payson lost one of its most fashionable residents on March 6, 2026, when Joan Pickering Watkins passed peacefully after a two-year battle with cancer at home surrounded by family.
Born on September 9, 1946, to Ferron Wright Pickering and Eliza Madeline Elmer, Joan was a lifetime resident of Payson. A 1964 graduate of Payson High School, she spent junior high and high school days as a drummer in the band and a member of the pep club. On March 27, 1965, she married William Kay Watkins in Payson, beginning a 61-year partnership built on family and a very well-curated wardrobe.
Joan’s work ethic started early at the Payson Hospital laundry at age 14. Over the years, she worked at City Drug and Barbazon, where she eventually became a supervisor. Following two years at the Spanish Fork Clinic, Joan spent the next 33 years at Orthopedic Associates Payson office, where her professionalism was matched only by her style.
Joan was a woman who was always stylishly dressed, whether she was heading to the office or just grabbing the mail. Her love for shopping became one of her favorite hobbies. She also enjoyed golfing, all sorts of handwork, and tending to her yard. She especially cherished her vacations to Ohio and Arizona to visit her girls and their families. She was always stylishly packed and ready for the next adventure.
While she spent her early married life in the community as a founding member of the Payson Phi Delta Cultus and a President of the women’s association of the Jaycees, Joan’s heart was always at home. For 45 years, her house was the Saturday morning destination for a small, tight-knit group of family and friends. There was always a fresh pot of coffee, plenty of conversation, and a warm welcome for those she loved most.
Joan will be missed by many and is survived by her husband, Kay Watkins; her daughters, Kim (Joe) Carter of Delaware, OH, and Alison (Craig) Spencer of Queen Creek, AZ; her sister, Karma Whitelock of Payson; and her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother Winona Bale Francom Pickering and her brother Hale Pickering.
In a final act of perfect timing, Joan began her next adventure just minutes before her dear friend Jay Sullivan. We find comfort imagining the two of them—lifelong friends and travel companions—meeting at the gates with a laugh and a shared joke, ready to take on the next life together.
The family wishes a heartfelt thank you to the iCare Hospice team of Bonnie Valdez, Holly Carter and Cami Jensen.
A Final Coffee with Joan
In honor of our favorite family weekly tradition, the family invites you to join us for a final Saturday morning coffee and donuts. Please come join us for an open house to celebrate her and a life well-lived.
Saturday, March 21st The Clarion Reception Center (463 East 100 North, Payson, Utah) 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, followed by a graveside service at the Payson City Cemetery (400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah).
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