Wednesday, March 18, 2026

In this week’s edition of The Payson Chronicle

 


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The Payson Chronicle

The Barbers of Payson

 The Barber Shop at 12 South Main (our long-ago location, too) P ayson, Utah #badham #barber #zekedean #barbershop #downtownpayson