Wednesday, March 18, 2026
In this week’s edition of The Payson Chronicle
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The Payson Chronicle
The Barbers of Payson
The Barber Shop at 12 South Main (our long-ago location, too) P ayson, Utah #badham #barber #zekedean #barbershop #downtownpayson
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MELODIE OLSEN WOOD On a warm, sunny day in February, our spunky, feisty, independent, loving ...
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A backyard view of the Peterson property in Payson, Utah. This story appeared in the print edition of The Payson Chronicle . Whe...
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