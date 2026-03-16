Monday, March 16, 2026

Modern Pharmacy—Sanford B Wilson Proprietor

 


Sanford Bird Wilson’s Modern Pharmacy (early 1900s) — A building formerly located on southwest corner of Main and Utah Avenue streets, in Payson, Utah.


#historicdowntownpayson #utahavenue #oldtimedrugstores #paysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle

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The Payson Chronicle

Modern Pharmacy—Sanford B Wilson Proprietor

  Sanford Bird Wilson’s Modern Pharmacy (early 1900s) — A building formerly located on southwest corner of Main and Utah Avenue streets, in ...