Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Dean James McCoy
Dean James McCoy, age 87, of Payson, Utah, passed away at his home on March 16, 2026, following an extended illness. A man of kindness, courage, meticulous discipline, and artistic skill, Dean leaves behind a legacy to be admired.
Dean’s life was shaped by his commitment to his country and his community. He honorably served in the United States Army as a chef. Besides the army, his family and community benefitted from his culinary training, especially during the town’s annual Onion Days Salmon Supper.
His professional journey was marked by a tireless work ethic, including his time with the Bureau of Land Reclamation and the Dugway Proving Ground Fire Department. However, his heart belonged to the Payson City Fire Department, where he served with distinction for 60 years. Even though his job was serious in nature, Dean found joy in the simple things, as evidenced by his delight in dying Easter eggs and his fondness for the comic strip character, Snoopy.
When he wasn’t in uniform, Dean was a true craftsman and outdoorsman. He didn’t just fish; he elevated the sport into an art form, creating custom fishing poles and hand-crafted lures that were as beautiful as they were functional. Whether he was seeking salmon on the Columbia River or enjoying the serenity of Lake Powell, Dean had a love of the water and its scaly inhabitants. His love for the outdoors extended to camping, hunting, horseback riding, and 4-wheeling.
Dean was born on April 22, 1938, in Baraboo, Wisconsin to Donald James McCoy and Gertrude Jenette Lindley. From a young age, he learned the value of hard work and the importance of taking meticulous care of his belongings, traits that became hallmarks of his character.
Dean welcomed two sons to his family, David, and Duane, with Barbara Christensen. He and Barbara later divorced. On November 11, 1988, Dean married the love of his life, Maxine Grace, in Lehi, Utah. Together, they built a life centered on service, and a shared love for adventure.
Dean is survived by his wife, Maxine McCoy, his two sons, David J. McCoy and Duane J. McCoy, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Gertrude McCoy, and his sister, Betty Jean Oberg.
Service Information
As per Dean’s request, there will be only graveside services held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 20th at Payson City Cemetery. He will be laid to rest with full military and fire department honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Payson City Fire Department in his memory.
After the graveside service, there will be a luncheon at the Park ward church located at 274 South Main Street in Payson, Utah.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
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