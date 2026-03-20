Party at The Peteetneet

As the nation celebrates its 250 birthday in 2026, so too does a major landmark in Payson City fete a significant milestone. The Peteetneet, which was built as a schoolhouse in 1901, turns 125 this year, and the people who continue to preserve it—the PPP—are planning a celebration.
The party takes place Wednesday night, March 25, at the Peteetneet Museum, starting at 7 PM.
Refreshments, mementos, and a film screening of the building’s restoration are planned. The Peteetneet will also be showing off its newly remodeled restrooms. The public is invited.
The Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center is located at 10 North 600 East, Payson.
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