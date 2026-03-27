Friday, March 27, 2026

Mayor Lemon’s Store









A look inside merchant Hyrum Lemon’s store. — Eastside corner of First South and Main, Payson, Utah. 

The businessman also served as the ninth mayor of Payson City in the early 1890s.

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